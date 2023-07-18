Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 121,490 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $58,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,883 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,366,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 744,971 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,090,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,598,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,710,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,425,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.