Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 29,086 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of J. M. Smucker worth $60,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

