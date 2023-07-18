Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 95,246 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Palomar worth $57,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,046,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 29.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 241,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 25.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $239,679.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

