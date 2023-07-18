Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $60,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

