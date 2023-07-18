Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $57,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $166.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

