Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of FirstEnergy worth $60,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after buying an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after buying an additional 978,207 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

