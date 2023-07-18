Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Sun Communities worth $67,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $5,648,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.03%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

