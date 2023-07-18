Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Xylem worth $55,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

