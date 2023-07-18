Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of HubSpot worth $60,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,354 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,398. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $557.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.56. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.22 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $569.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.81.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

