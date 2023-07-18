Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.41 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,537,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $56,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $514,620,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

