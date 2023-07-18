Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.65 Million Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.06% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $56,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,281,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,916. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.