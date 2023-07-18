Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.55 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of W. P. Carey worth $58,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.
In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.
