Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.55 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of W. P. Carey worth $58,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

