Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.25 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Waters worth $59,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.30. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

