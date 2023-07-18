Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $60.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 332,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Hologic worth $60,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

