Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $60.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Cooper Companies worth $60,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $240,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 259,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 24,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $393.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.05 and its 200-day moving average is $360.58. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

