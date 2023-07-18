Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.07 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Datadog worth $64,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Up 3.9 %

DDOG opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.93.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $9,088,654.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,259.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $9,088,654.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,259.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,510 shares of company stock valued at $81,349,420 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

