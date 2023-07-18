Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cardinal Health worth $65,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

