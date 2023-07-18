Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $69.97 Million Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.35% of Global-e Online worth $69,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 620,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 243,723 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

