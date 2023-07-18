Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $453.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $454.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

