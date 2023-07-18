Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,824 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of First Solar worth $58,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in First Solar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,417. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $206.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.04 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.