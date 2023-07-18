Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $58,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

