Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 115,929 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.91% of Agree Realty worth $56,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,827.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

