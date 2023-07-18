Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 125,636 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $57,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.