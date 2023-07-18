Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Skyworks Solutions worth $57,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

