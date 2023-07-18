Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,007 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stellantis worth $58,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stellantis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

