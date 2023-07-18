Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Church & Dwight worth $70,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

