Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $70,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.11.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $283.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.