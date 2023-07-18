Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,789 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Steel Dynamics worth $69,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

