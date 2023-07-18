Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $65,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after buying an additional 459,097 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of MAA opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.