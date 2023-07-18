Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after acquiring an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,026 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,556,000 after acquiring an additional 534,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,526,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.