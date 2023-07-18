Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $610,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.53.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

