Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $56,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,992,000 after purchasing an additional 547,535 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

