TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIXT. TheStreet cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

