The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Clorox worth $58,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CLX opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

