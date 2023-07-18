THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 143.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.