Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $83.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

