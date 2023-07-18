Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $70.70 on Monday. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trex by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

