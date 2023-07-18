Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.