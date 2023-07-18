Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

JPM opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

