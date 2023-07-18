tru Independence LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

