UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $585.25.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $484.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

