UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $555.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $562.00 to $555.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNH. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $585.25.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $484.13 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.