VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of VeriSign worth $62,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,956,000. Natixis boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after buying an additional 259,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VeriSign by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,968,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,697,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,183,705. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $215.31 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.