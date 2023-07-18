Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 430 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.65) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 463 ($6.05).

Vesuvius Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 406.60 ($5.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 293.60 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.60 ($5.87). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 409.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 408.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vesuvius

Vesuvius Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Collis purchased 9,524 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,810.32 ($52,053.24). Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

