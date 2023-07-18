Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.68.

NYSE:W opened at $70.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

