Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.45.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.7 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
