Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.45.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.