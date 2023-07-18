Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

