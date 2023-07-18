Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

