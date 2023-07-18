WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith Sells 41,107 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WEX by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

