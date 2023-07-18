White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,524.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,398.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,421.55. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,172.00 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter.
White Mountains Insurance Group Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
